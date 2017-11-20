Rosneft inks oil supply deal with China's CEFC

Russia's Rosneft (OTCPK:RNFTF) agrees to supply new partner CEFC China Energy with nearly 61M metric tons of oil over the next five years, strengthening the most high-profile corporate link in ties between the two countries.

The deal will help Russia retain its current leadership over Saudi Arabia as China’s largest oil supplier, and represents a prompt return on CEFC’s investment in Rosneft announced in September.

The supply deal will also boost CEFC’s status as an oil trader, giving it access to ~244K bbl/day of crude.