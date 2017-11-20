Acasti Pharma advancing potential deal to commercialize CaPre in Asia; shares ahead 75%

Thinly traded nano cap Acasti Pharma (ACST +74.8% ) is up on a whopping 317x surge in volume in response to its announcement that it has entered into a non-binding term sheet with a leading Chinese pharmaceutical company that it expects to lead to a formal license agreement for the commercialization high triglyceride treatment CaPre (omega-3 phospholipid) in certain Asian countries including China.

Under the terms of the formal agreement, if consummated, Acasti will receive $8M upfront, up to $125M in milestones and tiered double-digit royalties on net sales.

