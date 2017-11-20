Digitimes: Apple cuts microLED research team

Digitimes reports that Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) downsized its microLED R&D team in Taiwan.

But the trims don’t mean delay or surrender. Digitimes’ sources say Apple simply shifted its research focus back stateside since the initial Taiwan research was complete.

Apple is reportedly working with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:TSM) to develop silicon wafer applications that can help prevent a bottleneck when performing mass transfers of LED chips.

Apple acquired microLED company LuxVue in 2014 and rumors suggest microLEDs could come to next year’s Watch model.

