Missouri to restrict use of weedkiller linked to crop damage

Missouri says it will limit the use of a weedkiller made by BASF (OTCQX:BASFY +0.4% ) after farmers complained the chemical drifted and harmed their crops, and likely will impose similar bans on dicamba herbicides sold by Monsanto (MON -0.1% ) and DowDuPont (DWDP +0.6% ).

The state is banning the spraying of BASF’s Engenia herbicide, which is based on dicamba, in 10 counties that had high numbers of complaints about crop damage beginning on June 1, 2018, and expanding statewide on July 15 before ending in October.

Missouri received more than 300 complaints from growers related to dicamba, second only to the nearly 1,000 filed in Arkansas, which blocked the use of MON’s XtendiMax herbicide on crops this year and decided this month to ban it for a second summer, along with the products sold by BASF and DuPont.