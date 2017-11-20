Buybacks fall out of favor, begin to lag

The PowerShares Buyback Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) is up 10.7% this year, lagging the S&P 500 by a full 660 basis points - the largest underperformance gap in a decade, writes Stephen Gandel. Prior to 2017, buyback favorites had outperformed in six of the past nine years.

Alongside this year's softness is a decline in buybacks themselves - on pace to slide 21% to the weakest since 2012.

What gives? Higher interest rates, for one. For years, Treasurers had funded repurchases with bond offerings at barely visible rates. While we're far from a bond rout, rates have crept higher this year.

2018 could prove different, though. The tax plan includes a break for companies repatriating overseas cash, and some think a nice chunk of that money will go towards repurchasing shares. Goldman for years has hasn't been a fan of the buyback craze (naturally preferring cash be spent to retain its investment banking services), but even it sees repurchases rising to nearly $600B next year vs. the current quarterly run rate of $500M.

