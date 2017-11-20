Nomura Instinet raises Amazon price target on margin potential

Nomura Instinet reiterates a Buy rating for Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) but increases its price target from $1,100 to $1,360.

Analyst Simeon Siegel cites Amazon’s “deepening” moat and expanding profit margins. Siegel forecasts margins of 45% to 46% by 2022 compared to the 35% estimated for this year.

Key quote from analyst note: “We took a deep dive into Amazon's margin structure, & backing into segment GMs, we believe that mix shift alone could drive 1000+bps of LT GM lift, powering a $160bn investment into deepening Amazon's moat."

Amazon shares are down 0.3% .

