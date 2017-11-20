BYD expects huge sales growth amid EV boom

BYD (OTCPK:BYDDF, OTCPK:BYDDY) has ambitious goals to become a new energy powerhouse, according to South China Morning Post.

BYD Chairman Wang Chuanfu thinks revenue could soar 10X to 1T yuan ($150.7B) by 2025 as the local EV market accelerates. The exec is known for his bold prediction that all cars in Mainland China will be electric by 2030.

The company plans to set up different divisions covering the passenger vehicle, commercial vehicle, battery and electronics business lines.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B) holds a 24.6% stake in BYD.