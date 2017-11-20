Keystone XL approved by Nebraska regulator

Nebraska's Public Service Commission approves TransCanada's (TRP +1.4% ) proposed route for the Keystone XL pipeline by a 3-2 vote, clearing the way for the final permit needed to build the controversial project.

The vote comes just days after a leak in South Dakota shut down part of the pipeline; TRP said over the weekend that it is making progress in its investigation into the cause of the leak.

Environmentalists have said they would pressure banks to end their business with TRP if Nebraska approved Keystone XL, using a Dec. 15 deadline for the company to renew its loan obligations with major investment banks.