Deciphera Pharma's lead candidate shows positive effect in early-stage glioma study; shares ahead 6%

Thinly traded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH +6.4% ) perks up on light volume on the heels of its announcement of positive interim data from a Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating lead candidate DCC-2618 in patients with malignant gliomas, highly treatment-resistant cancers that occur in the brain and spinal cord. The results were presented at the Scientific Meeting and Education Day of the Society for Neuro-Oncology in San Francisco.

Off four evaluable patients with glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), one experienced a partial response with 94% tumor reduction at week 84.

In the safety population (n=70), DCC-2618 was generally well-tolerated. Three dose-limiting toxicities were observed but were not considered clinically significant.

DCC-2618 inhibits certain kinase enzymes (KIT and PDDGa) that play a key role in the proliferation and survival of certain cancers, including GBM, gastrointestinal stromal tumors and systemic mastocytosis.