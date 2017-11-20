Buying the dip in corporate bonds?

"You're still at levels where it's hard to see value," says Pimco CIO Andrew Balls, unimpressed with the very minor correction in high-yield bonds.

The selloff did add about 40 basis points to high-yield spreads, putting them closer to the bank's fair value of 450 basis points, says UBS.

Federated Investment's Gene Neavin says the correction was credit-specific, with healthcare company debt faring the worst. He's looking for bargains there.

ETFs: HYG, JNK, DHY, HIX, PHT, HYLD, EAD, HYT, JQC, CIK, DSU, ACP, SJB, ANGL, NHS, MCI, KIO, ARDC, AIF, CIF, PHF, IVH, FHY, GGM, MPV, JSD