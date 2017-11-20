Tyson foods accepts invitation to expand chicken production in Western Tennessee

Tyson Foods (TSN +1% ) has accepted the invitation of city, country and state leaders to build a new chicken production complex in the City of Humboldt, which is part of Gibson County in western Tennessee.

The $300M project is expected to create more than 1,500 local jobs once the new complex begins operations in late 2019 and will help the company meet strong consumer demand for its chicken.

This is the second major economic development project Tyson Foods has initiated in Tennessee this year.

The new plant will produce pre-packaged trays of fresh chicken for retail grocery stores nationwide and is expected to process 1.25M birds per week, increasing Tyson Foods’ overall production capacity by the same amount.

“This project will enable us to provide even more fresh chicken to consumers across the country,” said Tom Hayes, president and CEO of Tyson Foods. “As one of the world’s leading protein companies, we continue to raise the world’s expectations of how much good food can do.”

