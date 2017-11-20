FT: ConocoPhillips sets $50/bbl price ceiling for new oil projects

ConocoPhillips (COP -0.1% ) will invest only in new projects that can be profitable at an oil price of below $50/bbl, trying to maintain cost discipline despite the rise in oil prices since June, CEO Ryan Lance tells Financial Times.

Lance also says COP will commit most of its growth investment to North American shale oil resources in North America, arguing that operations there are most able to respond to volatile markets.

“You don’t even get through the door unless you are below $50 cost of supply, and you don’t really get to the table in the capital allocation fight unless you are $40/bbl or below,” the CEO tells FT.

COP is planning to increase capital spending to an average of $5.5B/year during 2018-20, up from $4.5B this year, as it seeks to drive production growth, which the company forecasts at 3%-6% next year, excluding the lost output from assets it is selling, and ~5%/year on average.