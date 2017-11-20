Hill International to provide Program Support Services for San Francisco International Airport's Capital Improvement Plan

Hill International (HIL) received a contract from the City and County of San Francisco Airport Commission to provide Capital Program Support Services for San Francisco International Airport’s (SFO) $7.3B Capital Improvement Program (CIP).

The initial term will be $8.5M for the first year of services, and can be renewed annually by SFO up to 4 additional years (not to exceed 5 years and $40 million).

Hill’s support services will comprise program-level reporting, cost and schedule development and analysis, cost estimating, construction and logistics management, process development and training, risk mitigation and maintenance of SFO’s project management system.

This support will help SFO to achieve the goals of the CIP as efficiently and effectively as possible. CIP goals include constructing new facilities, expanding infrastructure, augmenting security, developing systems functionality and performing maintenance for terminal, airfield and groundside components to accommodate increasing passenger growth.

