UTStarcom to five-year high after product sales drive profit swing

UTStarcom Holdings (NASDAQ:UTSI) is up 11.8% on heavy volume and has hit a five-year high this morning after Q3 earnings where the company swung to a gain on revenues that grew nearly 60%.

Revenues of $26M surpassed one analyst estimate for $21M, with strength based on increased sales of 100G Packet Transport Network products.

Gross profit was $10.6M, making up 40.5% of net sales.

Net income, meanwhile, swung to a $2.2M gain vs. a loss of $1.8M a year ago.

Net sales breakout (non-GAAP): Equipment, $20.5M (up 98.3%); Services, $5.5M (down 8.4%).

Cash from operations was $1.9M; cash and equivalents as of Sept. 30 was $91.2M.

Press release