BHP-Vale deal with prosecutors distances Samarco from $53B in lawsuits

BHP Billiton (NYSE:BHP), Vale (NYSE:VALE) and their Samarco joint venture closed a deal with prosecutors late last week that distances the companies from lawsuits totaling 175B reais ($53B).

The proposal represents a major step towards ending cost uncertainties for the companies, and once final studies and public hearings defining the dynamics of governance are complete, a suspension of two civil lawsuits would become permanent.

The Brazilian regulator responsible for granting licenses says it has scheduled a hearing for Nov. 24 to discuss the first permit required for the mine to reopen; restarting operations would allow Samarco to resume payments on billions of dollars in debt and rehire thousands of workers in communities that depend on the mine.