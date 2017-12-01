Macau gaming revenue soars 23% in November

Macau gaming revenue jumped 22.6% in November to 23B patacas ($2.87B) to cruise past the consensus estimate for a 19% gain, according to data from the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau.

The monthly tally is the second highest of the year and pushed the YTD Macau growth rate to 19.5%. High hold rates in the VIP segment helped casinos during the month, say analysts at Sanford Bernstein.

Macau casino stocks: Wynn Macau (OTCPK:WYNMF, OTCPK:WYNMY, WYNN), Sands China (OTCPK:SCHYY, OTCPK:SCHYF, LVS), MGM China (OTCPK:MCHVF, OTCPK:MCHVY, MGM), Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF), SJM Holdings (OTCPK:SJMHF, OTCPK:SJMHY), Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO).

