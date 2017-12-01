Argus cools on Priceline
Dec. 01, 2017 10:47 AM ETBooking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)BKNGBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Argus downgrades Priceline Group (PCLN -0.5%) to Hold from Buy after factoring in "weak" guidance from the online travel giant and concerns over spending.
- "Priceline has spent heavily to develop its vacation rental business and saw significantly higher compensation costs in the third quarter. It will also face higher costs as it expands television advertising for Booking.com to 30 countries from a current 12," warns analyst John Staszak.
- "We believe that the expanded advertising points to greater industry competition, and expect the additional compensation, business development, and advertising costs to pressure earnings in the coming quarters," he adds.
- Looking further down the road, Argus keeps a long term Buy rating in place on Priceline.
- Source: Analyst note