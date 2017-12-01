WSJ: Tencent Music and Spotify will swap stakes ahead of IPOs
Dec. 01, 2017
- Tencent’s (OTCPK:TCEHY, OTCPK:TCTZF) music group and Spotify (MUSIC) are in talks to swap up to 10% stakes ahead of expected IPOs next year, according to The Wall Street Journal sources.
- The stake swap would help the services have more leverage in future music label negotiations and potentially make the public offerings more profitable.
- Spotify has the higher valuation of the two music services, and Tencent would pay the difference in cash to create equal stakes.
