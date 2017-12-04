CBIZ acquires Mckay & Carnahan
- CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) announces that it acquired the non-attest business of tax compliance and consulting services firm McKay & Carnahan, Inc.
- Concurrent with the transaction, Mayer Hoffman McCann P.C. announces the acquisition of the attest business of McKay. CBIZ and Mayer Hoffman McCann P.C. operate an alternative practice structure.
- "The addition of McKay & Carnahan will strengthen our current market presence and provide added depth and expertise in our Southern California market," says CBIZ CEO Jerry Grisko.
- Financial terms of the deal weren't disclosed.
