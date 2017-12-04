CBIZ acquires Mckay & Carnahan

Dec. 04, 2017 7:24 AM ETCBIZ, Inc. (CBZ)CBZBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
  • CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) announces that it acquired the non-attest business of tax compliance and consulting services firm McKay & Carnahan, Inc.
  • Concurrent with the transaction, Mayer Hoffman McCann P.C. announces the acquisition of the attest business of McKay.  CBIZ and Mayer Hoffman McCann P.C. operate an alternative practice structure.
  • "The addition of McKay & Carnahan will strengthen our current market presence and provide added depth and expertise in our Southern California market," says CBIZ CEO Jerry Grisko.
  • Financial terms of the deal weren't disclosed.
  • Source: Press Release
