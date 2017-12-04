Monster Digital terminates license deal, announces lawsuit dismissal (update)

  • Monster Digital (MSDI) terminates the license deal between its subsidiary SDJ Technologies and Monster, Inc.
  • Key portion of the press release: “The Company has been dissatisfied with the existing royalty rate under the License Agreement, especially in light of decreasing sales and demand for its action sports cameras and general softness in the overall market for action sports cameras and accessories. After much deliberation, management concluded that it could not continue to be party to the License Agreement under the existing terms.”
  • The license agreement will terminate within 90 days of Monster, Inc. receiving the notice.
  • Update: The company also announces the dismissal of a pending lawsuit challenging its upcoming merger with Innovate.
  • Monster Digital shares closed up 21%.
  • Previously: Monster Digital merger will close December 19 (Nov. 30)
