GM puts e-commerce on the dashboard
Dec. 05, 2017 2:24 AM ETGeneral Motors Company (GM)GM, SBUX, DNKN, BKNGBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor
- General Motors (NYSE:GM) is about to enable drivers to buy coffee, find gas or parking and make restaurant reservations with a touch of the dashboard.
- It will roll out the new technology on millions of existing 2017 and 2018 GM vehicles starting today.
- Called Marketplace, the system links drivers to vendors like Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), Dunkin' Donuts (NASDAQ:DNKN) and Priceline (PCLN) to place orders while on the road.