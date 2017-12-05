GM puts e-commerce on the dashboard

Dec. 05, 2017 2:24 AM ETGeneral Motors Company (GM)GM, SBUX, DNKN, BKNGBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor12 Comments
  • General Motors (NYSE:GM) is about to enable drivers to buy coffee, find gas or parking and make restaurant reservations with a touch of the dashboard.
  • It will roll out the new technology on millions of existing 2017 and 2018 GM vehicles starting today.
  • Called Marketplace, the system links drivers to vendors like Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), Dunkin' Donuts (NASDAQ:DNKN) and Priceline (PCLN) to place orders while on the road.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.