UCHealth takes over Adeptus leases for MPW

University of Colorado Hospital affiliate, UCHealth has assumed the master lease on 11 Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) free-standing emergency facilities.

The master lease was amended to provide a new 15-year initial term, effective Jan. 1, with three five-year renewal options. The annual escalation provision remains.

The deal reduces Medical Properties Trust's exposure to bankrupt Adeptus to less than 4% of total pro forma gross assets.

Source: Press Release

Previously: Medical Properties Trust gains on plans for Adeptus lease restructuring (April 4)