American Tower sets quarterly distribution, new $2B buyback

Dec. 07, 2017 10:19 AM ETAmerican Tower Corporation (AMT)AMTBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Along with a quarterly cash distribution of $0.70/share, a boost from $0.66 three months ago, American Tower (AMT +0.4%) has approved a new stock buyback program.
  • The board authorized a program to repurchase up to $2B of common stock. It has about $345M remaining under an existing authorization approved in March 2011.
  • The $0.70/share distribution is payable Jan. 16 to stockholders of record as of the close on Dec. 28.
