Tencent Music, Spotify confirm stake swap plans
Dec. 08, 2017 11:18 AM ETTencent Holdings Limited (TCEHY)TCEHY, TCTZF, SPOTBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Tencent Music (OTCPK:TCEHY, OTCPK:TCTZF) and Spotify (MUSIC) confirm plans to swap stakes.
- The companies didn’t provide any numbers, but The Wall Street Journal’s sources said the two would swap 10% stakes with Tencent paying in cash to cover the valuation difference.
- The arrangement broadens geographical reaches and makes it easier for the services to negotiate with music companies.
