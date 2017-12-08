Tencent Music, Spotify confirm stake swap plans

  • Tencent Music (OTCPK:TCEHY, OTCPK:TCTZF) and Spotify (MUSIC) confirm plans to swap stakes.
  • The companies didn’t provide any numbers, but The Wall Street Journal’s sources said the two would swap 10% stakes with Tencent paying in cash to cover the valuation difference.  
  • The arrangement broadens geographical reaches and makes it easier for the services to negotiate with music companies.         
  • Previously: WSJ: Tencent Music and Spotify will swap stakes ahead of IPOs (Dec. 1)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.