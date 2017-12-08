Petrobras could adjust fuel prices to fight importers, exec says
Dec. 08, 2017 3:28 PM ETPetróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras (PBR)PBRBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Petrobras (PBR +0.4%) could make more adjustments to its fuel pricing policy as a way to better fight fuel importers for market share, its executive manager for fuel sales tells Reuters.
- PBR remains committed to its fuel pricing policy of closely following international price moves, Guilherme Franca says, but the company will continue to adjust the parameters used to calculate the international parity price.
- PBR last week changed its parity calculation for diesel, saying importers had managed to cut costs with some logistics changes that had not been considered by the company when defining the price at which it sells diesel; PBR cut diesel prices at the refinery by 5.7%.