Lear to acquire EXO Technologies
Dec. 11, 2017 7:04 AM ETLear Corporation (LEA)LEABy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Israel-based EXO Technologies for an undisclosed term.
- EXO Technologies has operations in San Mateo, California and Tel Aviv, Israel.
- "Lear is a leader in automotive connectivity solutions including Vehicle-to-Vehicle and Vehicle-to-Infrastructure communications. The acquisition of EXO Technologies will provide Lear with a differentiated technology to significantly improve GPS accuracy and reliability, thereby enhancing vehicle safety and enabling autonomous driving," said Matt Simoncini, Lear's president and chief executive officer. "The combination of EXO Technologies with Lear's existing resources further strengthens our connectivity capabilities. We see excellent growth opportunities for our E-Systems business as the proliferation of connected and autonomous vehicles will drive increased demand for improved accuracy and reliability in vehicle positioning."
