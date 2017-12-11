Stocks push higher, led by tech and energy
Dec. 11, 2017 4:50 PM ETBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Stocks closed modestly higher to new all-time highs on the Dow and S&P 500, driven by strength in the technology (+0.8%) and energy (+0.7%) groups in a session that saw few business headlines.
- Investors ignored this morning's terror incident in New York City when it became apparent that the bomber failed and caused no fatalities, and instead looked ahead to the Fed’s two-day monetary-policy meeting scheduled to conclude Wednesday.
- The tech sector was led by solid showings in Apple (+2%) and Microsoft (+1.3%), while energy shares also outperformed as WTI crude oil gained 1.1% to $57.99/bbl and Brent crude surged 2% to settle at $64.69/bbl, the highest since June 2015.
- On the downside, the financials group (-0.2%) lagged amid a curve-flattening trade in the U.S. Treasury market, as the yield on the benchmark 10-year note finished flat at 2.39% while the two-year yield added 2 bps to 1.82%.