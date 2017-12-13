Canada's Saputo closes purchase of goat cheese maker Montchevre

Dec. 12, 2017 7:57 PM ETSaputo Inc. (SAPIF)SAPIFBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
  • Montreal-based Saputo (OTCPK:SAPIF) has closed its acquisition of Betin, which does business making goat cheese as Montchevre in the United States.
  • That will permit Saputo's Cheese Division to broaden its presence in specialty cheese in America.
  • The deal was for $265M (about C$340M), paid from cash and credit at closing.
  • Montchevre generated revenue of about C$150M in the 12 months ended June 30.
