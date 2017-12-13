Fed hikes rates for third time this year

Dec. 13, 2017 2:01 PM ETBy: Stephen Alpher, SA News Editor23 Comments
  • As expected, the FOMC - in Janet Yellen's final meeting as Fed chair - returns to hiking rates, lifting its target for the Fed Funds rate by 25 basis points to 1.25%-1.5%.
  • It's the third rate hike this year.
  • The Chicago Fed's Charles Evans and the Minneapolis Fed's Neel Kashkari dissented from today's action.
  • Janet Yellen's post-meeting press conference begins at 2:30 ET. Watch live here.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.