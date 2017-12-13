Fed hikes rates for third time this year
Dec. 13, 2017 2:01 PM ETBy: Stephen Alpher, SA News Editor
- As expected, the FOMC - in Janet Yellen's final meeting as Fed chair - returns to hiking rates, lifting its target for the Fed Funds rate by 25 basis points to 1.25%-1.5%.
- It's the third rate hike this year.
- The Chicago Fed's Charles Evans and the Minneapolis Fed's Neel Kashkari dissented from today's action.
Janet Yellen's post-meeting press conference begins at 2:30 ET.