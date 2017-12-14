Criteo -12.4% on expected impact from Apple change

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) updates the expected impact of Apple’s Intelligent Tracking Prevention (ITP).

Criteo says recent changes to iOS invalidates the company’s projected 9% to 13% net negative impact on FY18 revenue ex-TAC.

The iOS 11.2 update blocks the ad ecosystem Criteo uses to reach Safari users. The company is working on an “alternative sustainable solution for the long term” but can’t yet assess its effectiveness.

If the new solution doesn’t mitigate ITP impact, Criteo expects a 22% net negative impact on FY18 revenue.

Criteo shares are down 12.4% premarket.

