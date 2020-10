JPMorgan raises Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) price target to $1,375.

Analyst Doug Anmuth cites Amazon’s dominance as an e-tailer and estimates that Amazon Web Services holds about 75% of the U.S. public cloud market.

Anmuth also raised Facebook’s (NASDAQ:FB) price target to $225 and Priceline’s (PCLN) to $2,050.

Amazon shares are up 1% .

Facebook shares are up 0.2% .

Priceline shares are up 1.3% .

