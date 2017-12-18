Citius Pharma secures $6M direct capital raise
Dec. 18, 2017 1:18 PM ETCitius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CTXR)CTXRBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor
- Citius Pharmaceuticals (CTXR) inks agreements with institutional and accredited investors for the direct sale of 1,280,360 shares of common stock at $4.6925 per share. Buyers will also receive unregistered 5 1/2-year warrants to purchase up to 640,180 common shares at $4.63.
- Net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.
- Yesterday's close was $4.70.