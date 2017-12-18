Golar LNG Partners +7% as Stifel upgrades to Buy
Dec. 18, 2017 3:42 PM ETGolar LNG Partners LP (GMLP)GMLPBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor10 Comments
- Golar LNG Partners (GMLP +6.5%) is upgraded to Buy from Hold with a $25 price target, raised from $23, at Stifel, which expects the units to strengthen to a yield commensurate with well covered distributions.
- Stifel downgraded GMLP to Hold last January as a number of LNG and FSRU contracts were rolling off into a weaker market with no line of sight to replacements for the cash flows, but the firm thinks any questions about GMLP's distribution now should be put to rest with the Hilli nearly operational, capital already raised for dropdowns, and what should be a wave of new contracts coming soon.
- Also, Jefferies assumes coverage of GMLP with a Buy rating.