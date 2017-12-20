Goodrich Petroleum eyes $65M-$75M 2018 capex budget
Dec. 20, 2017 10:27 AM ETGoodrich Petroleum Corporation (GDP)GDPBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Goodrich Petroleum (GDP +2.3%) unveils a preliminary 2018 capital spending budget of $65M-$75M, all allocated to its core Haynesville Shale acreage position.
- GDP says it expects to drill 16 gross (6.5 net) horizontal wells for the year, with a blended net average lateral length of ~9K ft., and the capex budget assumes the company would operate 85% of its net wells for the year.
- GDP expects a 130%-145% Y/Y production increase to 28.3B-30.3B cfe, with natural gas comprising 95% of total production.
- EBITDA is expected to grow by more than 200% vs. 2017 and year-end 2018 net debt to EBITDA is expected to be less than 1.5x.