Goodrich Petroleum eyes $65M-$75M 2018 capex budget

Dec. 20, 2017 10:27 AM ETGoodrich Petroleum Corporation (GDP)GDPBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • Goodrich Petroleum (GDP +2.3%) unveils a preliminary 2018 capital spending budget of $65M-$75M, all allocated to its core Haynesville Shale acreage position.
  • GDP says it expects to drill 16 gross (6.5 net) horizontal wells for the year, with a blended net average lateral length of ~9K ft., and the capex budget assumes the company would operate 85% of its net wells for the year.
  • GDP expects a 130%-145% Y/Y production increase to 28.3B-30.3B cfe, with natural gas comprising 95% of total production.
  • EBITDA is expected to grow by more than 200% vs. 2017 and year-end 2018 net debt to EBITDA is expected to be less than 1.5x.
