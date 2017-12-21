Car rams into crowd in Melbourne

Two men were arrested in Australia overnight after their SUV rammed into pedestrians on a busy Melbourne street, leaving 14 people injured in what police believe was an intentional act.

In January, four people were killed and more than 20 injured when a man deliberately drove into pedestrians at a spot just a few hundred meters away from the Thursday incident. Police said that event was not terrorism-related.

