EC OKs new use for Roche's Alecensa

The European Commission approves Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) Alecensa (alectinib) as monotherapy for the first-line treatment of adult patients with ALK-positive advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

The data supporting the approval was generated in the Phase 3 ALEX study that showed treatment with alectinib reduced the risk of disease worsening or death by 53% compared to Pfizer's Xalkori (crizotinib).

Concurrently, the EC also granted full approval for Alecensa in second-line ALK-positive NSCLC after treatment with crizotinib. It conditionally approved the indication in February.

Previously: Roche's Alecensa OK'd in Europe for second-line lung cancer (Feb. 21)