Conagra Brands acquires frozen sandwich maker

Dec. 21, 2017 7:23 AM ETConagra Brands, Inc. (CAG)CAGBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor5 Comments
  • Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) signs a deal to acquire the Sandwich Bros. of Wisconsin for an undisclosed amount.
  • Family-owned Sandwich Bros. generated $60M in net sales for the twelve months ending November 2017.
  • The transaction is expected to close in early 2018.
  • "Adding the Sandwich Bros. business to our portfolio is another step in Conagra Brands' ongoing work to accelerate growth," says Conagra CEO Sean Connolly
  • "This acquisition will bring Conagra unique capabilities and expertise within the frozen handheld category, which we look forward to leveraging for further growth and extension into additional Conagra brands," he adds.
  • CAG +1.21% premarket to $38.60.
  • Source: Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.