Conagra Brands acquires frozen sandwich maker
Dec. 21, 2017 7:23 AM ETConagra Brands, Inc. (CAG)CAGBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) signs a deal to acquire the Sandwich Bros. of Wisconsin for an undisclosed amount.
- Family-owned Sandwich Bros. generated $60M in net sales for the twelve months ending November 2017.
- The transaction is expected to close in early 2018.
- "Adding the Sandwich Bros. business to our portfolio is another step in Conagra Brands' ongoing work to accelerate growth," says Conagra CEO Sean Connolly
- "This acquisition will bring Conagra unique capabilities and expertise within the frozen handheld category, which we look forward to leveraging for further growth and extension into additional Conagra brands," he adds.
- CAG +1.21% premarket to $38.60.
- Source: Press Release