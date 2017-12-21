BioLineRx launches late-stage study of BL-8040

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) initiates a Phase 3 clinical trial, GENESIS, assessing BL-8040 for the mobilization of hematopoietic stem cells for autologous transplantation in multiple myeloma patients.

GENESIS will compare the combination of BL-8040 and granulocyte colony-stimulating factor (G-CSF) to placebo plus G-CSF in ~180 subjects. The primary endpoint will be the proportion of patients who mobilize a minimum number of CD34+ cells [≥6.0 x 10 (6)] with up the two apheresis sessions after a single administration of BL-8040 and G-CSF.

According to ClinicalTrials.gov, the estimated primary completion date is September 2019.

Previously: BioLineRx readies late-stage study of BL-8040 in multiple myeloma (Aug. 21)