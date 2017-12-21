Accenture +1.4% after Q1 beats, upside guidance
- Accenture (NYSE:ACN) shares are up 1.4% premarket after Q1 results beat EPS and revenue estimates. Q2 guidance has revenue from $9.15B to $9.4B compared to the $9.13B consensus.
- FY18 guidance was raised to revenue growth of 6% to 8% (was: 5% to 8%) with EPS from $6.48 to $6.66 (was: $6.36 to $6.60). Operating cash flow expected from $5B to $5.3B with FCF from $4.4B to $4.7B.
- Revenue by operating group (local currency): Communications, Media & Technology, $1.87B (+10% Y/Y); Financial Services, $2.06B (+11%); Health & Public Service, $1.63B (+8%); Products, $2.58B (+10%); Resources, $1.33B (+10%).
- Bookings: New bookings, $10B; consulting bookings, $5.9B; outsourcing bookings, $4B.
- Key metrics: Gross margin, 32.1% (flat Y/Y); operating margin, 15.6% (flat); operating cash flow, $1.01B (-$70M); FCF, $872M (-$128M); cash and equivalents, $3.7B.
- Update: Post updated to reflect local currency in operating group growth.