Rent-A-Center aims to declassify board

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) announces that the board voted to amend the company's certificate of incorporation such that all directors will stand for election on an annual basis.

Rent-A-Center’s directors are currently divided into three classes, with the members of each class serving staggered three-year terms so that one-third of the board seats are up for election each year.

In order to facilitate the declassification process, each current director has committed to tender his resignation following the 2018 annual meeting.

Shareholders still need to approve the plan.

Source: Press Release