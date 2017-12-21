Vtv Therapeutics closes development deal for GLP-1R agonist program in Asia
Dec. 21, 2017 7:44 AM ETvTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT)VTVTBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Vtv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) inks a license agreement with Huadong Medicine's Hangzhou Zhongmei Huadong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. granting it exclusive rights to develop, manufacture and commercialize vTv's GLP-1R agonist program in China, Hong Kong and 12 other Asian countries (ex. Japan).
- Vtv will conduct a Phase 2 clinical trial across sites in the U.S. and other regions in the Pacific Rim.
- The deal includes the rights to TTP273, an oral small molecule GLP-1R agonist, that statistically significantly reduced HbA1c levels in type 2 diabetics in a mid-stage study.
- Under the terms of the agreement, vTv will receive $8M upfront, up to $75M in milestones and royalties on net sales in the territories.
- Shares are up 8% premarket but only on 200 shares.