P-E players having trouble cashing out of subprime auto plays

Dec. 21, 2017 7:56 AM ETBlackstone Inc. (BX)BX, SC, KKRBy: Stephen Alpher, SA News Editor15 Comments
  • Delinquencies on subprime auto loans made by non-bank lenders have been soaring for years, with the rate now approaching 10%. Subprime delinquencies on loans made by banks and credit unions, however, have remained subdued, currently at only about 4.5%.
  • "The PE guys sailed into this thing with stars in their eyes," says one banker. "It's [now]about as out-of-favor a sector as I can think of.”
  • Two of many examples: Blackstone (NYSE:BX) has poured nearly $500M into Exeter Finance since 2011, but it's still struggling with profitability. Perella Weinburg has been trying for two years without success to unload Flagship Credit Acceptance in an IPO.
  • At issue is P-E firms' need for fast growth so they can sell out and return money to investors. At Flagship, for instance, the loan portfolio has surged to nearly $3B from $89M when Perella took over a few years back - kind of tough to keep standards up amid that rush.
  • One that did make it public in 2014, Santander Consumer (NYSE:SC), has lost nearly 25% of its value since (even after a mighty rally this year). It counts KKR among its investors.
  • Source: Bloomberg's Gabrielle Coppola and Claire Boston
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.