P-E players having trouble cashing out of subprime auto plays
Dec. 21, 2017 7:56 AM ETBlackstone Inc. (BX)BX, SC, KKRBy: Stephen Alpher, SA News Editor15 Comments
- Delinquencies on subprime auto loans made by non-bank lenders have been soaring for years, with the rate now approaching 10%. Subprime delinquencies on loans made by banks and credit unions, however, have remained subdued, currently at only about 4.5%.
- "The PE guys sailed into this thing with stars in their eyes," says one banker. "It's [now]about as out-of-favor a sector as I can think of.”
- Two of many examples: Blackstone (NYSE:BX) has poured nearly $500M into Exeter Finance since 2011, but it's still struggling with profitability. Perella Weinburg has been trying for two years without success to unload Flagship Credit Acceptance in an IPO.
- At issue is P-E firms' need for fast growth so they can sell out and return money to investors. At Flagship, for instance, the loan portfolio has surged to nearly $3B from $89M when Perella took over a few years back - kind of tough to keep standards up amid that rush.
- One that did make it public in 2014, Santander Consumer (NYSE:SC), has lost nearly 25% of its value since (even after a mighty rally this year). It counts KKR among its investors.
- Source: Bloomberg's Gabrielle Coppola and Claire Boston