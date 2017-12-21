Thinly traded nano cap TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) is up 17% premarket on average volume in response to its out-licensing agreement with Ambrx for TRC105 (carotuximab) in China.

Under the terms of the agreement, Ambrx will have exclusive rights to develop and commercialize TRC105 for all indications except ophthalmology (held by Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.) in China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.

TRACON will receive $3M upfront, up to $10.5M in development and regulatory milestones, up to $130M in sales milestones and tiered high-single-digit to low-teens royalties on net sales in the territories.

TRC105 is an antibody that binds to a protein called endoglin which is overexpressed on proliferating endothelial cells that play an essential role in angiogenesis (formation of new blood vessels). It is in Phase 3 development for angiosarcoma and has Orphan Drug status in the U.S. and Europe for soft tissue sarcoma. The ophthalmic formulation is being developed for wet AMD.