Gemphire Therapeutics initiates its first NASH proof-of-concept clinical trial and differentiated NASH program

Gemphire Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GEMP) launches a clinical program to develop gemcabene as a treatment for NASH/nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD).

First up is a Phase 2a proof-of-concept clinical trial in adults with Familial Partial Lipodystrophy (FPL), a rare genetic disorder characterized by an abnormal distribution of fatty tissue, which can lead to a variety of metabolic abnormalities including NASH.

The primary objective of this phase 2a study is to assess the efficacy and safety of two dosing regimens of gemcabene in up to eight FPL patients with elevated triglycerides and NAFLD.

Top line results from the trial are anticipated in H2 2018.

Orphan Drug-tagged gemcabene is a once-daily orally available medication for patients unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently available therapies. It has a dual mechanism of action that blocks the production of hepatic triglyceride and cholesterol synthesis and enhances the clearance of VLDL (very low density lipoprotein). Specifically, it inhibits a liver protein called apolipoprotein C-III and may inhibit a liver enzyme called acetyl-CoA carboxylase. Gemphire licensed it from Pfizer in April 2011.