Futures inch up with GDP report on tap
- U.S. futures are pointing to opening gains, all up by about 0.2%, as investors await the final estimate of third quarter U.S. GDP growth.
- Following the approval of a long-anticipated U.S. tax overhaul, lawmakers also hope to clear a must-pass spending bill today as the clock ticks toward a potential government shutdown this weekend.
- Oil is down 0.3% at $57.93/bbl, gold is 0.2% lower at $1268/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is down 1 bps to 2.48%.
