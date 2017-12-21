ConAgra Foods (NYSE:CAG) reports organic net sales rose 2.3% in Q2, reflecting continued improvements in domestic retail volume growth.

Segment net sales: Grocery & Snacks: $900M (+5.5%); Refrigerated & Frozen: $758M (+2.3%); International: $220M (+4.2%); Foodservice: $295M (+4.1%).

Adjusted gross margin rate fell 100 bps to 30.1%.

FY2018 Guidance: Net sales: 100 to 150 bps higher than the organic net sales growth rate; Organic net sales: near the high end of -2% to flat; Adjusted operating margin rate: low end of 15.9% to 16.3%; Tax rate: 33.5% to 34.5%; Adjusted EPS: $1.84 to $1.89.