More on Lindsay's FQ1
Dec. 21, 2017
- Net income of $3.2M, or $0.30 per diluted share vs. $0.9M, or $0.08 per diluted share in the prior year.
- Total irrigation equipment revenues increased 15% to $103.4M from the same quarter a year ago. North American irrigation revenues +28% to $67.8M.
- Gross margin of 26% of sales, compared to 25.7% a year ago.
- Cash and cash equivalents of $109.5M; No share repurchases were made during the first quarter.
- Backlog of unshipped orders at November 30, 2017 was $80.3M vs. $55.9M in the prior year.
