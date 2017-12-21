Euronav confirms stock merger with Gener8 Maritime

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) confirms that it will acquire Gener8 Maritime (NYSE:GNRT) for about $493M in stock.

The exchange rate for the deal is 0.7272 Euronav shares for each share of Gener8. The deal is expected to result in the issuance of approximately 60.9M new Euronav shares to Gener8 shareholders.

Euronav says the merger will create a tanker operator with 44 VLCCs and 28 Suuezmax tankers. The combined entity will also feature balance sheet assets of over $4B and a liquidity position of more than $750M .

Euronav press release