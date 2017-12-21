Mesoblast receives RMAT designation from FDA for its cell therapy in heart failure patients with LVADs

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) announces that the FDA has granted Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation for its mesenchymal precursor cell (MPC) therapy for the treatment of heart failure patients with left ventricular systolic dysfunction and left ventricular assist devices (LVADs).

RMAT status provides for more frequent interactions with the FDA, including discussions of whether Priority Review and/or accelerated approval is appropriate.

A 30-patient pilot trial of Mesoblast’s MPCs at a dose of 25M cells in heart failure patients with LVADs, provided the basis for RMAT designation.

FDA has invited Mesoblast to discuss the development strategy and the evidence needed for approval in an efficient manner.