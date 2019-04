Premarket analyst action - healthcare

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) initiated with Outperform rating and $64 (76% upside) price target by Robert Baird.

Bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) initiated with Market Perform rating by Oppenheimer.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) initiated with Outperform rating and $19 (33% upside) price target by Wedbush.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) initiated with Buy rating and $62 (130% upside) price target by H.C. Wainwright.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) initiated with Outperform rating and $18 (64% upside) price target by Oppenheimer.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) initiated with Outperform rating by Cowen and Company.

TrovaGene (NASDAQ:TROV) initiated with Buy rating and $1 (300% upside) price target by H.C. Wainwright. Shares up 8% premarket on robust volume.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) resumed with Overweight rating and $6 (79% upside) price target by Piper Jaffray.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) resumed with Market Perform rating by William Blair.